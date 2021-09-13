Android 12 Stable Release Date May Have Leaked Through an Internal Document

We all are well aware that Android 12 is not that far; Google itself has confirmed that too as the company recently released the release candidate or the fifth beta of the upcoming OS. However, new evidence has come up, and it suggests that the release might not be happening in a couple of weeks that Google first announced.

According to Mishaal Rahman, Google's internal document lists when Google will stop approving software builds for new devices based on Android 10, Android 11, and Android 12. The document also mentions the AOSP release dates of these builds, including Android 12.

WhatsApp is Adding End-to-End Encryption for Google Drive and iCloud Backups

Google May Have Pushed Android 12 Release Date to October 4th Instead of Sometime in September.

As per the document, the Android 12 AOSP release date is set for October 4, later this year. This could also mean that the stable version of the update will be rolling out simultaneously. The reason to support this is that previously, stable versions of Android have all rolled out on the same day as the AOSP release.

The Android 12 stable update may be released on October 4, as that's when Google plans to release to AOSP. This tentative release date was also mentioned by a 3PL. pic.twitter.com/PMN802gQj0 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 12, 2021

Now, although convincing enough, this internal document does not mean that we are going to rule out the fact that September is the month for the Android 12 release date. Sure, if you are looking at the past dates of the Android versions, you see a pattern where Google releases the final version on the same day as it releases the AOSP code, but things can easily change. Not just that, Google itself has not commented on a final release date either, so it could very well mean that we might still see the latest update hit the light of the day sometime this month.

Other OEMs have already started preparing for the big update for everyone who is not using a Google Pixel phone. It would help if you kept a lookout for the announcement from your phone manufacturer.