GOG Galaxy New Store Will Allow Players to Purchase Games From Other Stores; Beta Test Launched

A new GOG Galaxy store has entered a closed beta test phase and from today, select players will be able to test it and provide feedback to the developer.

The new store will provide the option to buy games not only from GOG but from other stores such as the Epic Games Store and the Windows Store, as highlighted by the new screenshots that have been released today.

We created GOG GALAXY 2.0 to give gamers a better way of organizing all their games across multiple gaming platforms into one library. Since its launch, the most requested new feature has been the option to buy games not only from GOG.COM, but from other platforms as well, straight from the GOG GALAXY app. Today, we’re happy to invite the first group of gamers to test the brand new store we’re working on, and share their feedback with us. In the new store, we will be welcoming games from both GOG.COM and beyond - including titles previously exclusive only to other gaming platforms. With the internal beta launching today, invited users will have the option to buy games from a selection of hand-picked Epic Games Store exclusive titles, alongside all GOG.COM games. Most importantly, all purchases are covered by our 30-days refund policy as well as 24/7 human support.





A final launch date for the new GOG Galaxy store has yet to be announced, but GOG aims to expand beta access in the future by inviting more players. More information on GOG Galaxy can be found on its official website.