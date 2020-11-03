Godfall’s 4K Ultra Textures Require 12GB VRAM on PC, Says Developer

Counterplay Games revealed the official PC system requirements for Godfall, its cooperative third-person action RPG due for release next week, just yesterday afternoon. However, those specifications did not include any information on the target resolution and frame rate, nor the graphics settings preset that would be possible with them.

We suspected that playing at 4K with Ultra settings would be more costly in terms of required hardware, and a new developer diary published as part of the second episode of the Radeon RX 6000 Partner Showcase has now confirmed as much. Counterplay Games partnered with AMD on multiple levels: the game was bundled with Radeon graphics card purchases at select retailers, and the studio worked alongside AMD to implement ray-traced shadows and VRS as previously reported.

In this new video, though, Counterplay CEO Keith Lee made an interesting comment on the required video memory to play at 4K with UltraHD textures.

At 4K resolution using UltraHD textures, Godfall requires tremendous memory bandwidth to run smoothly. In this intricately detailed scene, we're using 4K by 4K texture sizes and 12 GB of graphics memory to play at 4K resolution. The Infinity Cache on AMD's Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards runs Godfall at high frame rates with maximum settings enabled. What you see here is maxing out the graphics settings to deliver extraordinary visual while kee. We achieved this through Variable Rate Shading, also known as VRS. We've also overhauled our lighting and shadowing systems, leveraging DXR 1.1 ray tracing to realistically model shadows more closely to what happens in the real world. Of course, ray-tracing shadows involves incredibly complex computations, and the Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs are able to handle them with ease. Moreover, we've enabled Fidelity FX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening to sharpen and improve the overall textures and edges of our scenes.

This could mean that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080, powered by 10 GB of VRAM, may have some issues when playing the game at 4K and Ultra textures. There have been rumors of a 20GB RTX 3080 edition coming from NVIDIA, of course, but last week we learned that those plans may have been canceled.

Stay tuned on Wccftech for more Godfall coverage as the game nears its November 12th release date on PC (as an Epic Games store exclusive) and PlayStation 5; it won't be long before we check out the game's performance and gameplay prowess ourselves for the full review.