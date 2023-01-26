AMD Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 GPUs Offer More Bang For Buck To Gamers Than RX 7000 RDNA 3 GPUs

AMD has an official blog post up that shows the Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 GPUs offering better value to gamers than the new RX 7000 RDNA 3 GPUs.

AMD Compares FPS/$ of Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" & Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" GPUs, Older Lineup Offers Better Gaming Value

While independent reviews are already out for all the GPUs tested by AMD, the company compared the performance value of its entire Radeon RX 7000 & RX 6000 lineup against each other which is a first. The Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards have been available at discounts for quite some time and while the prices aren't mentioned, the FPS/$ of these cards is true.

Starting with the performance comparisons, AMD shows that its new flagship, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is around 30% faster than the previous flagship, the Radeon RX 6950 XT. The Radeon RX 6950 XT costs $699.99 US while the Radeon RX 7900 XTX costs $999.99 US. So users will be paying 43% more for 30% higher performance. Next up we have the Radeon RX 7900 XT which is around 22% faster than the Radeon RX 6800 XT but 66% more. Even the performance delta with the Radeon RX 7900 XT and the RX 6950 XT is just 7% but you end up paying around 30% more for the new RDNA 3 variant.

For some odd reason, AMD posted 1080p numbers for their entire Radeon RX 7000 & Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards. The cards were tested across 6 games and it looks like the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards had the lowest performance value whereas the Radeon RX 6400 had the best value amongst the whole list of cards. For the high-end variants, the RX 6950 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6800 offer the best value to gamers. The RX 6950 XT has a 23% better performance value than the 7900 XTX and an 18% better value than the RX 7900 XT.

AMD did not use any NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards in these comparisons but those cards aren't the best value either. The RTX 4090 is without a doubt much faster but it also costs 60 percent more than the 7900 XTX whereas the RTX 4070 Ti wasn't that well received at its $799 US price point. It looks like all current-gen cards have been priced really badly & they will have a hard time competing with the previous-gen, especially once the mainstream and entry-level cards come out.