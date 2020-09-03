Godfall New 4K, 60 FPS Footage Shows Real-Time Weapon Switching

New Godfall gameplay footage has been shared online, showcasing a new gameplay mechanic.

The new footage, which is available in 4K resolution, 60 frames per second, showcases a real-time weapon switching mechanic that is sure to make combat even more varied.

Godfall is a fantasy loot-slasher in development by Counterplay Games for PlayStation 5 and PC. The game will feature what looks like very solid combat and plenty of features, such as multiple weapon types, that will allow players to find their own unique playstyle.

Longswords are balanced weapons embodying crisp damage and simple cooldowns without a lot of elaborate combo setups. Signature moves: Spectral Flurry - Cannot be interrupted and deals high damage to multiple nearby targets.

Spiral Technique - Eviscerates all enemies in a straight fixed path.

Shield uppercut: Time Spiral Technique properly and you'll perform a devastating shield uppercut with your longsword. Dual Blades are the fastest weapon class in Godfall. Embodying speed, fluidity, and mobility, the dual blades are exceptional against soft, unarmored targets or single targets. Signature moves: Inner Focus - Build up charge and inflict massive damage in a short period of time.

Mortal Coil - Throw your blade into an enemy, pulling the enemy toward you like a cable.

Godfall launches on a yet to be confirmed 2020 release date on PlayStation 5 and PC.