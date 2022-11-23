God of War Ragnarok Sales Surpass 5.1 Million Worldwide; Fastest-Selling First Party Launch Game in PlayStation History

God of War Ragnarok sales have surpassed 5.1 million globally, Sony has just announced.

As reported last week, boxed launch sales of the sequel already managed to beat those of Modern Warfare II, Elden Ring, and Pokémon in the UK, but as now reported by Sony, God of War Ragnarok has sold through (sold to customers) more than 5 million copies since its launch on November 9. This impressive number was announced via the official PlayStation Twitter account just now.

Congratulations to @SonySantaMonica for making God of War Ragnarök the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history! 🪓 pic.twitter.com/NPgN6YHRnQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 23, 2022

Not only did God of War Ragnarok set a new franchise record, but the game is now officially also the fastest-selling first party launch title in PlayStation history. Taking to Twitter, PlayStation Studio head Hermen Hulst thanked all PlayStation fans and congratulated Sony Santa Monica Studio with this amazing launch.

“Thank you to all the PlayStation fans who made God of War Ragnarok the fastest selling PlayStation Studios game ever, and congratulations to everyone @SonySantaMonica on this amazing achievement #GodofWarRagnarok”, Hulst wrote.

It will be interesting to see how Ragnarok sales evolve during the holiday season.

God of War Ragnarok is available globally now for PS5 and PS4.

THE NORSE SAGA CONTINUES