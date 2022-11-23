Latest God of War Ragnarok Update 2.04 Addresses a Difficulty and Crashing Issue

Sony Santa Monica Studio has rolled out God of War Ragnarok update 2.04 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Here's what it does.

The new patch is a minor one and addresses an issue with the game's difficulty setting which prevented players from changing the difficulty level in-game. In addition, this update includes a fix for a rare crash in the weapons menu. The patch notes don't mention any other changes or fixes, but it's also possible this update also contains some under-the-hood improvements. For the sake of completeness, we've included the official release notes, as released by Sony, down below:

God of War Ragnarok Update 2.04 Release Notes PS5/PS4

[Game Version 02.04]

General

Fixed a case where some players were unable to change the difficulty level in-game.

Stability and Performance

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in the weapons menu

God of War Ragnarok is available globally now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. As covered last week, the game's boxed launch sales in the UK surpassed those of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Elden Ring, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Interestingly, the first two of these titles are multi-platform games. Still in doubt about whether you should get this masterpiece? Read our review right here. Here's a short part of the review:

The real cornerstone of the story, however, is, once again, the relationship between Kratos and Atreus, which has been masterfully portrayed in the game by Santa Monica Studios’ writers with a more sensitive and mature approach than its predecessor. The Ghost of Sparta is finally aware that the son needs his guidance, and he must prepare him to face newfound difficulties and conflicts and the countless dangers that Fimbulwinter carries with it.

Besides that, every other story in God of War Ragnarok is masterfully crafted to fit into a greater and bigger scheme. Each character we encountered during our journey had something to tell, from the co-protagonists to the different inhabitants of the Nine Realms. The plot has its own complexity that never feels like too much has been added to the game, but instead, it gives the impression that nothing has been left behind, unexplored. From the main path to secondary quests, there is so much to learn about friends, allies, and enemies, which is undoubtedly impressive considering the vast number of characters that God of War Ragnarok presents along the way. Nothing ever feels out of place or rushed, and every little thing just has its space in the story.