God of War Ragnarok Adds its Photo Mode Today

God of War Ragnarok is a very pretty cinematic game, and now you can capture it at its best with a new photo mode added today. Players can look forward to a fairly robust set of features, including various camera and shutter controls, the ability of change characters’ expressions, and even remove extraneous characters from the scene. You can check out some of the expressions available for Kratos below, courtesy of YouTube channel PlayStation Portal.

Here are the features budding God of War Ragnarok photographers can take advantage of…

God of War Ragnarok Photo Mode Features

Apply expressions to the following characters in a scene: Kratos, Atreus, Freya, Brok, Sindri, Angrboda, Thor, and Thrúd

Hide main or side characters in a scene

Adjust camera controls with: Field of View, Focal Length, Camera Roll

Adjust shutter controls with: Depth of Field, Focus Distance, F-Stop

Adjust brightness and filters with: Film Grain, Exposure, Filter Intensity with finer controls for Vibrance and Saturation

Apply vignettes, borders, and logos

The photo mode in the previous God of War was one of the few I actually bothered to mess around with, so this one should be worth toying with as well. Haven’t been keeping up with God of War Ragnarok? Wccftech’s Agnese Carluccio awarded the game a rare 10 out of 10 in her full review…

“God of War Ragnarok is exactly what we hoped for, and even more. It offers a masterfully told story using a more mature approach, seasoned with a unique setting, rich characterization, and challenges that can keep even hardcore gamers busy at the highest difficulties. In other words, it is a title that is simply just too good to be missed.”

God of War Ragnarok can be played on PS4 and PS5. The photo mode update is available now.