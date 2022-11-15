Menu
God of War Ragnarok Launch Beats Call of Duty, Elden Ring and Pokémon in the UK; 82% of Boxed Sales Were on PS5

Aernout van de Velde
Nov 15, 2022, 06:44 AM EST
God of War Ragnarok Launch

God of War Ragnarok is off to a great start in the UK with the sequel’s launch beating that of Call of Duty, Elden Ring, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the UK.

This data comes from GamesIndustry’s Christopher Dring, who writes that Sony Santa Monica’s hit title managed to sell more physical copies in its launch week than the most recent Pokémon entry on the Switch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Elden Ring. Interestingly, the last two titles are multiplatform titles. As mentioned by GamesIndustry.biz, however, this data only includes boxed sales and with Modern Warfare II being quite popular in digital form as well, it’s possible that the launch of the latest Call of Duty entry still has the edge over Ragnarok.

Other interesting tidbits from Gamesindustry’s article are that 12% of the God of War Ragnarok sales on PS5 came from the new PS5 God War Ragnarok bundle, which accounted for 60% of all PS5 consoles sold in the UK last week. Interestingly, following the successful launch of Ragnarok, last week was also the biggest week for PlayStation 5 sales in the UK in 2022. As for platform distribution – out of all the boxed Ragnarok sales, 82% of the sold copies were on PlayStation 5 with the remaining 18% selling on PlayStation 4. It will be interesting to see how Ragnarok performs when download data comes in.

We’ve included the boxed software chart for the week ending on November 12 down below:

Last Week This Week Title
New Entry 1 God of War Ragnarok
1 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
2 3 FIFA 23
New Entry 4 Sonic Frontiers
3 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4 6 Nintendo Switch Sports
12 7 Horizon: Forbidden West
5 8 Splatoon 3
7 9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons
8 10 Minecraft (Switch)

We’ll keep you updated as soon as more information about initial God of War Ragnarok sales comes in. For now, stay tuned and discuss these initial boxed sales numbers down below.

