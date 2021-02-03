God of War PlayStation 5 Update Improves Draw Distance, Load Times

The God of War PlayStation 5 update does more than just remove the 30 FPS limitation to the Resolution Mode already included in the game, according to a new video analysis.

A new comparison shared by ElAnalistaDeBits on YouTube reveals that while the resolution is identical to the PlayStation 4 Pro version, 3840x2160p with Checkerboard, the PlayStation 5 update improved draw distance and load times when starting the game.

- The functionality of the patch is basically to remove the 30fps limitation to the resolution mode of PS4 Pro, getting constant 60fps in PS5. - It must be made clear that the game continues to run in backward compatibility mode, it is not a native port for PS5. - The same could be achieved with version 1.00 of the game, however, it had some graphical errors and crashes. - The resolution remains the same as on PS4 Pro, 3840x2160p with Checkerboard. - Draw distance has been improved on PS5. Before it was somewhat inferior compared to PS4. - Loading times when starting a game have been improved. The fast trip maintains the same times with respect to the previous version.

God of War released on PlayStation 4 back in 2018. it is one of the best games released in recent years and a definite step forward for the series, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

God of War is one of those rare titles that define the console generation. Kratos’ fighting has been refined to its very best and the lands of Midgard are filled with wonders of all manner to explore and defeat. It’s been nearly the entire lifespan of the PlayStation 4 console since Kratos has seen new adventure but the wait has been absolutely worth it. Santa Monica Studio’s journey is still far from over, but they’ve once again shown why Kratos is one of gaming’s greatest anti-heroes.

God of War is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. A sequel is currently in development for PlayStation 5.