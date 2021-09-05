Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Master & Z690 AORUS ELITE AX LGA 1700 Motherboards Listed Online By Retailers With Preliminary Pricing

The first Intel Z690 motherboards have been listed online and unsurprisingly, the boards are from Gigabyte. It looks like every new hardware leak these days is somehow related to Gigabyte and the latest one has been spotted once again by Momomo_US.

Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Motherboards Listed Online, Include Z690 AORUS Master & Z690 AORUS Elite

The two motherboards were listed by an Australian retailer and doesn't mention much aside from confirming the product names for Gigabyte's upcoming AORUS lineup. The GA-Z690-AORUS-Master and the GA-Z690-AORUS-ELITE-AX are going to be the two high-end options within the AORUS line & will be aiming at the $250-$400 US market range. The motherboards include:

Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Master ($768.90 AUD - $573 USD)

($768.90 AUD - $573 USD) Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Elite AX ($439.90 AUD - $327 USD)

As for the pricing, the Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Master has been listed for $768.90 AUD or $573 USD while the Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Elite AX is listed for $439.90 AUD or $327 USD. Comparing the Z690 AORUS Master with its Z590 predecessor, we can tell that the Z690 motherboard is slightly more expensive since the existing motherboard costs 745.80 AUD or $556 USD. You are looking at a price difference of 17 USD or 23 AUD which isn't quite significant. We don't know if these prices include the Australian GST but regardless, having the price similar to existing boards in such a preliminary listing could be great news. This would mean that motherboard manufacturers won't go crazy with early-adopter pricing for upcoming technologies on these Z690 boards such as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.

Also, since the retailers are only aware of the product names, they are using specifications from the older motherboards hence you see LGA 1200 and DDR4 listed under the product specifications. It's just a temporary thing and would be changed once manufacturers pass on more info to retailers & that should be close to launching by the end of October when Intel plans to formally announced its 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs & Z690 motherboards followed by an official launch in November as we reported here exclusively.

The Intel Alder Lake Desktop CPU Platform - 600-Series Chipset Including Z690 Flagship

When it comes to the desktop platform, the Intel Alder Lake Desktop CPUs will feature support on the brand new 600-series platform which would include the Z690 motherboards. The motherboard will carry the LGA 1700 socket which is designed around Alder Lake and future generation CPUs. It also looks like only the flagship Z690 motherboards will be able to support DDR5 memory with native speeds of up to 4800 MHz whereas cheaper motherboards based on mainstream & budget-tier chipsets (H670, B650, H610) will retain DDR4-3200 support.

In addition to that, Intel Alder Lake CPUs will feature 16 PCIe Gen 5.0 (discrete graphics) and 4 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes. The chipset will offer 12 Gen 4 and 16 Gen 3 lanes. As for the rest of the features for 600-series chipset motherboards, you can see them below:

eDP / 4DDI (DP, HDMI) Display Capabilities

2-Channel (Up To DDR5-4800 / Up To DDR4-3200) Memory Support

x16 PCIe 5.0 / x4 PCIe 4.0 Lanes (CPU)

PCIe Express 4.0 & PCIe Express 3.0 Support (600-Series Chipset)

SATA 3.0

Integrated WiFi 6E

Discrete Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4 Compliant)

USB3 (20G) / USB3 (10G) / USB3 (5G) / USB 2.0

Intel LAN PHY

Intel Optane Memory H20 (H10 Successor)

The package size for the chips is 45.0 x 37.5 mm whereas the existing LGA 1200 package is 37.5 x 37.5 mm. We also know that the Intel Alder Lake CPUs will come with a max core configuration of 16 cores and 24 threads (8 cores / 16 threads based on Golden Cove & 8 cores / 8 threads based on Gracemont).