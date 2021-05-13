Gigabyte Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce Lands At Newegg For A Whopping $1600, Features LED Readouts On The Stunning Monoblock

2 months ago, Gigabyte unveiled the Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce. It is an ultra-high-end enthusiast motherboard with endless features and a stunning monoblock. At the time, the pricing had not been announced, but we guessed it would be similar to the ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Glacial which costs $1,499.99. The AORUS Xtreme Waterforce tops that by $100 at $1,599.99.

The Gigabyte Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce Combines A Long List Of Features With A Unique Visual For Whopping $1600

For the price of $1,599.99, you are getting a long list of features, but the first thing that catches anyone's eye is the monoblock. The monoblock features two LED readouts that display water and CPU temperature. On top of the readouts, the monoblock features stunning lighting and an excellent design. The monoblock covers the CPU and the VRMs, but it also extended across the board to cool both the chipset and NVMe SSDs.

Gigabyte Launches AORUS, AERO & G-Series Gaming Laptops With Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPUs







Pushing your processor to achieve better overclocks won't be too difficult with the powerful power delivery solution which consists of a 20+1 stage VRM with 100A power stages. The fear of every PC builder implementing a custom loop is a leak, but Gigabyte has you covered. The Z590 XTREME WATERFORCE has built-in leak detection first seen on the XTREME WATERFORCE WB graphics cards that will automatically shut down your system when a leak is detected.











On top of the aforementioned features, below are other specs and features of the Gigabyte Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce.

Supports 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core Series Processors

Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

20+1 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 100A Smart Power Stage and Tantalum Polymer Capacitors Array

XTREME MEMORY with SMT DIMM and Shielded Memory Routing

Thermal Reactive Armor with All in One Monoblock and NanoCarbon Baseplate

Intel Thunderbolt 4 Onboard

Onboard Intel WiFi 6E 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 with 2X AORUS Antenna

Exclusively bundled ESSential USB DAC

127dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with High-End ESS SABRE 9018K2M DAC, LME 49720, OPA1622, and WIMA Audio Capacitors

AQUANTIA 10GbE BASE-T LAN and Intel 2.5GbE LAN with cFosSpeed

Exclusively bundled AORUS PRO Gen4 AIC Adaptor

Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards II

RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 6 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection

Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory, and Graphics Card

The Gigabyte Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce has securely cemented itself as the most expensive consumer motherboard at $1,599.99 and it is currently available at Newegg. For the price of the motherboard, you could buy the flagship Intel 11th gen Core i9-11900K three times.