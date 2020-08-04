PS4 Pro SSD Add-on Greatly Reduces Loading Times and Texture Pop-In

If you're wondering how much a PS4 Pro SSD add-on would improve your gaming experience on the console, Digital Foundry has just posted a detailed overview of their testing with the brand new Samsung 870 QVO 8TB SSD.

The results see a significant improvement in loading times, as you can see from the chart below, particularly if you opt to install the PS4 Pro SSD add-on internally rather than externally.

Loading Times (Seconds) PS4 Pro Stock 1TB HDD 870 QVO 8TB SSD: External 870 QVO 8TB SSD: Internal Battlefield 5: Mission 3 Nordlys 59.35 34.46 30.10 Battlefield 5: Mission 4 Tirailleur 66.04 36.18 31.01 The Witcher 3: Novigrad Centre 91.20 67.46 62.36 The Witcher 3: White Orchard 40.43 22.52 22.46 Bloodborne: Iosefka's Office (From Hunter's Dream) 23.45 12.05 13.38 Bloodborne: Central Yharnam (From Hunter's Dream) 25.22 13.37 15.34 Fallout 4: Diamond City 44.39 19.44 14.18 Fallout 4: Commonwealth 48.25 23.01 20.49 Gran Turismo Sport: Sunday Cup 3 Dragon's Tail 22.49 20.17 20.24 Gran Turismo Sport: Sunday Cup 4 Alsace 19.25 17.58 17.36 Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Sector 7 Slums Residential Area 33.29 20.55 19.54 Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Sector 5 Slums Church 24.31 17.17 16.08 Days Gone: 1st Mission Load 87.28 50.16 47.16

That said, the same SSD would provide faster loading times on PC, though that's hardly surprising given the limitation posed by the PS4 Pro hardware. Loading times aren't even the only thing that's noticeably improved, as texture pop-in also is far less of an issue when installing a PS4 Pro SSD add-on. Check out the

Of course, one could argue that making such an upgrade this close to the release of the PlayStation 5 console is pointless. At the same time, if you're not planning to get the PS5 at launch, improving your gaming experience with a PS4 Pro SSD add-on could be worthwhile.