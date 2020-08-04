PS4 Pro SSD Add-on Greatly Reduces Loading Times and Texture Pop-In
If you're wondering how much a PS4 Pro SSD add-on would improve your gaming experience on the console, Digital Foundry has just posted a detailed overview of their testing with the brand new Samsung 870 QVO 8TB SSD.
The results see a significant improvement in loading times, as you can see from the chart below, particularly if you opt to install the PS4 Pro SSD add-on internally rather than externally.
|Loading Times (Seconds)
|PS4 Pro Stock 1TB HDD
|870 QVO 8TB SSD: External
|870 QVO 8TB SSD: Internal
|Battlefield 5: Mission 3 Nordlys
|59.35
|34.46
|30.10
|Battlefield 5: Mission 4 Tirailleur
|66.04
|36.18
|31.01
|The Witcher 3: Novigrad Centre
|91.20
|67.46
|62.36
|The Witcher 3: White Orchard
|40.43
|22.52
|22.46
|Bloodborne: Iosefka's Office (From Hunter's Dream)
|23.45
|12.05
|13.38
|Bloodborne: Central Yharnam (From Hunter's Dream)
|25.22
|13.37
|15.34
|Fallout 4: Diamond City
|44.39
|19.44
|14.18
|Fallout 4: Commonwealth
|48.25
|23.01
|20.49
|Gran Turismo Sport: Sunday Cup 3 Dragon's Tail
|22.49
|20.17
|20.24
|Gran Turismo Sport: Sunday Cup 4 Alsace
|19.25
|17.58
|17.36
|Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Sector 7 Slums Residential Area
|33.29
|20.55
|19.54
|Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Sector 5 Slums Church
|24.31
|17.17
|16.08
|Days Gone: 1st Mission Load
|87.28
|50.16
|47.16
That said, the same SSD would provide faster loading times on PC, though that's hardly surprising given the limitation posed by the PS4 Pro hardware. Loading times aren't even the only thing that's noticeably improved, as texture pop-in also is far less of an issue when installing a PS4 Pro SSD add-on. Check out the
Of course, one could argue that making such an upgrade this close to the release of the PlayStation 5 console is pointless. At the same time, if you're not planning to get the PS5 at launch, improving your gaming experience with a PS4 Pro SSD add-on could be worthwhile.
