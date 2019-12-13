Ghost of Tsushima a Bloody New Trailer and Finally Nails Down a Launch Window

Note: This is a developing story. More detail will be added later.

Probably the last major first-party PS4 exclusive has nailed down a release date. Earlier this week, Sony released a new Ghost of Tsushima teaser as part of their latest State of Play show, and promised to show more at The Game Awards 2019. Well, they delivered, with a new full-length trailer featuring plenty of bloodshed and a peek at some of the game's varied environments. You can check out the trailer, below.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Gets First Trailer; April 2020 Release Date Confirmed

Ghost of Tsushima slices and dices on PS4 on summer of 2020.