Ghost of Tsushima gets a Stylish new Teaser Trailer, More Coming at The Game Awards

This morning Sony dropped their latest State of Play show, and, as many speculated, we finally caught a fresh glimpse of Sucker Punch’s elusive open-world samurai epic, Ghost of Tsushima. Granted, it was brief glimpse – a one-minute teaser trailer that doesn’t reveal all that much in the way of new information, but it’s an intriguing minute nonetheless.

The trailer seems to take place in early autumn in a yellow-leaf-bathed forest. A band of rough-looking guys hauling something in a wagon are confronted by our hero Jin Sakai, who makes a show of unsheathing his sword, then drops a smoke bomb before, presumably, getting to the slicing and dicing. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Predator: Hunting Grounds Gets a Release Date and a New Female Predator

The teaser trailer ends in a “To be continued…” and it’s been confirmed by Geoff Keighley that we’ll be seeing more at The Game Awards 2019…

As just announced on State of Play, don’t miss a world premiere new look at Ghost of Tsushima from @SuckerPunchProd and @playstation during #TheGameAwards on Thursday night live! 👻 pic.twitter.com/KdcjdVc5k8 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 10, 2019

Haven’t been keeping up with Ghost of Tsushima? Do check out Wccftech’s interview with Sucker Punch co-founder Chris Zimmerman. Here’s the game’s official description:

The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.

Ghost of Tsushima hits PS4 sometime in 2020. As mentioned, we’ll learn more at The Game Awards, which take place this Thursday at 5:30pm PT.