Ghost of Tsushima Features An Emotional Story, With A Main Character In a Constant State Of Emotional Conflict

Ghost of Tsushima is promising to be a very involving experience, also thanks to its emotional story.

Speaking with Mid-Life Gamer Geek, composer Ilan Eshkeri talked about how he got involved in creating the score for Ghost of Tsushima. In the beginning, he wasn't very keen on the idea, as a story that is all about violence doesn't artistically connect with him.

When we first began, I went out to Seattle and I had a meeting at Sucker Punch. If I’m completely honest, I was a little bit reticent. Mainly because I don’t like violent films and games – I don’t want to do a story where people are just blowing shit up and killing people for the sake of it. I thought with it being a samurai game, the point of it would just be to go around slicing people up – and I don’t know how I can do that. It’s not a moral objection to it, it’s just that musically and artistically it doesn’t connect to me.

After Sucker Punch showed more of the Ghost of Tsushima's emotional story, Ilan Eshkeri was convinced.

This is a really powerful, emotional story. Of course, there’s a lot of fighting in it, but at its core it’s a story of a young man who has to go against everything he’s been taught, all the traditions he’s been taught, all the morality he’s been taught – he has to go against that and do things that are against all of that in order to save the people he loves. So the character is in a constant state of emotional conflict – and it’s that exact bit of emotional conflict where all the interesting and complex and deep emotions are. That’s what inspired me

Ilan Eshkeri's description of the story and the moral challenges that the main character Jin will be facing sounds rather intriguing, so it will be very interesting to see how it will be developed in the game. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer to get our hands on the game, as Ghost of Tsushima launches later this week, on July 17th, worldwide.