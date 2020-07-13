Ghost of Tsushima’s Launch Trailer Delivers Blood and Beautiful Scenery

After over five years of development and a series of delays, Ghost of Tsushima finally launches this week, and Sony and Sucker Punch are aiming to keep hype levels high with a beautiful new launch trailer. The trailer is relatively brief, but it gives us a peek at some gorgeous new locales we haven’t seen before, including snowy mountains, poppy-filled fields, and more. Of course, we’re also shown plenty of bloodshed, as Ghost of Tsushima’s main character Jin hacks and slashes through Mongol invaders. Check out the trailer for yourself!

Ghost of Tsushima Has Three Regions and Hundreds of Points of Interest to Explore

Need to know more about Ghost of Tsushima? You can catch up on some recent details about the game’s open world, which includes three regions and hundreds of points of interest, and check out the game’s official description, below.

In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved to do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. In War-Torn Tsushima, Ancient Beauty Endures - In this open-world action adventure, you’ll roam vast countrysides and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks, and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.

The Rise of the Ghost - In his quest to reclaim Tsushima, Jin must seek support from old friends and new unlikely allies. He must break away from tradition, become a new kind of warrior, and protect what's left of his home at all costs.

Mud, Blood, and Steel - Challenge opponents with your katana for an immersive samurai combat experience, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, and develop stealth tactics to disorient and ambush enemies with surprise attacks.

Ghost of Tsushima sneaks onto PS4 on July 17.