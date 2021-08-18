Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Receives Action-Packed Launch Trailer Showing Off Iki Island

PlayStation Studios and developer Sucker Punch have released the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launch trailer, showing off the game’s new story expansion, Iki Island.

The launch trailer for Director’s Cut on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, focuses on Ghost of Tsushima’s story, combat, environment, and the brand-new Iki Island. Personally, we can’t wait to set afoot on the expansion’s new island. Check out the launch trailer down below:

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Getting a Standalone Release, Rivals Mode Next Month

Uncover the hidden wonders of Tsushima in this open-world action-adventure from Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios, available for PS5 and PS4. Forge a new path and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. Challenge opponents with your katana, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, develop stealth tactics to ambush enemies and explore a new story on Iki Island.

The game already looked and played great on Sony’s PS5 thanks to last year’s free PS5 update. The Director’s Cut PS5 version packs PS5-specific enhancements, including DualSense controller haptic feedback, and Japanese lip sync. In addition, the PS5 version will also There will sport enhancements to 3D audio, as well as drastically improved load times, 4K resolution options, and framerates targeting 60 FPS.

"We’ve thought a lot about how to expand Jin’s story, and we’ve also spent the last year poring over all of your feedback about how we could improve the experience of playing Ghost of Tsushima", Sucker Punch Productions wrote last month. "We’ve been hard at work on a brand new edition of the game, which not only includes a new chapter in Jin’s journey, but also some new updates that are a direct response to some of the community’s most-requested features."

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut launches globally on PS4 and PS5 later this week on August 20. Those who already own Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4 can upgrade to the Director’s Cut for $19.99. This version can then be upgraded to the PS5 Director’s Cut for an additional $9.99. Players can also directly from the original Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 to the Director’s Cut on PS5 for $29.99.