Get Xiaomi YouPin Foldable WalkingPad C1 for $389.99

Worried about getting stuck at home and not getting your workout? Xiaomi YouPin is bringing the price of its WalkingPad C1 Foldable Fitness Walking Machine down to $389.99, which is a perfect solution for working out at home without having a dedicated gym space.

Small apartment or kids at home, WalkingPad C1 is a foldable solution, which means it can be tucked under the couch or in a cupboard once you are done. WalkingPad C1 also comes with an app and a digital remote control to help you track your fitness routine.

Some of the highlights of Xiaomi YouPin WalkingPad C1 smart treadmill ($389.99)

Folding design

100kg load capacity

Autonomous speed control

Manual and automatic mode to suit both beginners and experts

Child lock

Overload protection

Product weight: 22 kg

Package weight: 25 kg

The product carries a solid 4.88/5 rating score based on 24 reviews on the product page. Xiaomi WalkingPad C1 has also received some amazing reviews from the industry critics.

Whether you don't feel comfortable working out in a space full of sweaty people, don't have time to hit the gym, or just don't want to throw subscription fees every month, WalkingPad C1 is the answer. Head over to this link to get WalkingPad C1 Foldable Fitness Walking Machine for $389.99 during the ongoing March Sale.













Note: for the next few days, we will go slightly off the regular coverage with our "deals" section to focus on products that may be helpful during the ongoing pandemic.