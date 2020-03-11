Get FFP2 N95 KN95 KF94 Face Masks (Respirators) Through Local US / UK / EU Warehouses
"KF94 Face Mask Virus Protection Anti Flu Virus Dust Protection Respirator" is available through local warehouses in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe promising fast shipping. KF94 is a mask/respirator that is made of non-woven fabric material for comfortable wear. Here are some of its details:
- Thickened four-layer design, the filter efficiency is higher than 95%
- You can adjust the shape to make it fit your face better.
- Well protection for your face and mouth, blocks bacteria in the air.
- Earloop design, convenient for daily wear and take off.
- No need to change new mask frequently, one mask can be used for one week.
- Note: KF94, N95, KN95, and FFP2 are all standards recommended by World Health Organization for health protection. FFP2 is an EU standard; N95 is a USA standard; KN95 is a Chinese standard; KF94 is a Korean standard.
Head over to this link to get KF94 Face Mask (2pc) for $16.99; choose the warehouse from the product page to ensure fast delivery. You can buy a maximum of 10 pieces (for $56.99).
Two more options:
- 10pc FFP2 N95 KN95 KF94 Mask Set for $69.99 [shipping through US or UK]
- Disposable surgical mask (10pc) for $11.99 or (100pc) for $69.99 [EU warehouse]
Note: for the next few days, we will go slightly off the regular coverage with our "deals" section to focus on products that may be helpful during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We are hoping this would help our readers get these products delivered right to their home especially when dealing with local shortages.