Anker has a splendid deal on a 2-pack of USB-C to Lightning MFi-certified cables. Usually they cost around $24, but today they are just $16.99.

Anker PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-Pack Available for $16.99 Today in this Limited Time Deal

Although Apple ships the iPhone 11 Pro with a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box for fast charging, the same cannot be said for the iPhone 11. But, if you are looking to step up your charging game and grab the magical cable that makes fast charging a reality, then grab a two-pack of said cables for a low price of just $16.99.

These cables come from Anker's PowerLine II lineup which means they are tough and some of the best in the business. Furthermore, the USB-C end of the cable plugs right into a USB-C fast charger (18W at least) and will charge a dead iPhone to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Both cables are available in white and feature 3-feet of length, therefore you get plenty of cable for the price and one that will easily reach your desk from the wall charger. This length is also perfect for use in a car.

These cables are fully compatible with every iPhone and iPad that features a Lightning port. Fast charging is limited to some models only. Please check compatibility before going ahead with the purchase.

Remember, this is a limited time deal only that will end today. There are no discount codes, no coupons, just a flat discount. Grab the deal now before it is too late.

Buy iPhone 11 Charger, Anker USB C to Lightning Cable [3ft, 2-Pack] PowerLine II - Was $24, now just $16.99

