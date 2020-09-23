You can add not one, not two, but four Wi-Fi smart plugs to your home for a measly price of just $26.99, thanks to TP-Link.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs 4-Pack Available for Just $26.99 Today, Features Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Support

Getting into the whole smart home thing can be an expensive task, but it doesn’t have to be, thanks to the existence of Wi-Fi smart plugs. And right now you can pick four up for a low price of just $26.99, thanks to TP-Link.

Just like any other good smart plug, this one connects straight to your home Wi-Fi network and does not require any sort of hub to function. Once set up using a dedicated mobile app, you can start controlling lamps, coffee makers and any other appliance straight from your phone or tablet. You can extend this functionality by integrating the smart plugs with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This way, you can control whatever it is connected to your smart plug using the power of your voice.

Since these smart plugs connect to your Wi-Fi network therefore you can control your appliances from literally anywhere in the world as long as there is a working internet connection. And in case you are wondering, yes, this smart plug allows you to set schedules, turning things on or off automatically at predefined times. While this might not appeal to you, but it’s a great way to create an impression that you are at home at all times.

Buy Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet - Was $49.99, now just $26.99

