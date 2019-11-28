I am always a bit hesitant to post about deals on 3D printers since I haven't personally tried one yet, but it appears many of you want to get your hands on these creativity machines. One reader recently recommended us QIDI TECH 3D Printer, which is currently on sale for $1,099 with code P3CEE65E8BE1D001 (sorry to the person who bought this yesterday for $1298 but TALK TO US to get codes!).

An IDC report published earlier this year revealed that people would spend as much as $13.8 billion on 3D printing in year 2019, reporting an increase of 21.2% from 2018. These figures may be surprising to some, but considering there are now 3D printers coming in every price range, it isn't unlikely for this to become another "gadget to have."

3D printers may have started off as a luxury limited to research or industrial worlds, but they have certainly become far more accessible and affordable now. QIDI TECH Large Intelligent Industrial Grade X-Max 3D Printer couldn't be called affordable though since we have seen cheaper products, however, it is an industrial grade printer enabling you to create larger models. The printer can work with 6 different materials, including nylon, carbon fiber, PLA, and others.

Here are the specs of QIDI TECH X-Max 3D Printer:

Single extruder with four sides blowing turbofan

5-inch full color touchscreen with intuitive icons makes for easy operation

Build size: 300mm x 250mm x 300mm / 11.8" x 9.8" x 11.8"

Full metal support more stable than plastic support; Aviation aluminum, CNC machining aluminum alloy

Beginner and advanced printing modes

Ability to print multiple copies of the same model at the same time

Free one-year warranty: QIDI TECH Professional after-service team - "if you have any problem about our 3D printer, we will reply to you within 24 hours."

There are some 46 reviews on the product page and it has still managed to maintain a 5 out of 5 rating. Do read those at the bottom of this page to get a better sense of how actual buyers are comparing this to their previous purchases or from those for whom this is their first 3D printer as they focus on ease of usage and a user-friendly UI.

To get QIDI TECH Large Intelligent Industrial Grade X-Max 3D Printer for $1,099, head over to this link, Add to Cart, go to cart, and enter coupon code P3CEE65E8BE1D001. It ships for free because it ships from local warehouses. Just change the warehouse on the product page, coupon code will work on all.

Once the code expires, you can still get this 3D printer at a discounted price of $1,298 (originally $1927). Want us to bring discounts on some specific products? Let us know and we will do our best to get codes on your favourite tech gadgets.

