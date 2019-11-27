OnePlus 7T is the latest flagship phone from the company that has been delivering small updates consistently over the past few years. There hasn't been one model yet that has received bad user reports over issues or faults. Not only users but critics also continue to love OnePlus productions.

2019 brought us the original OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro and then recently the company released OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. Featuring the much-discussed 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus 7T brings a few small upgrades to OnePlus 7. The latest phone features a 6.55-inch screen, HDR 10+, Snapdragon 855 Plus, and an ultra-wide triple camera setup, along with other similar latest features.

In total there are 4 new products from OnePlus this year and all with multiple storage options. Since 11.11 promotions, we have been seeing deals on different models. After this point the difference in discounted prices would likely be around $10 to $20, which is why we'll recommend to grab the right product when it goes on an exclusive offer.

OnePlus 7T has received some amazing reviews in the short time that it has been in the public with Business Insider calling it the "best smartphone you can buy in 2019." It isn't surprising to see that despite delivering frequent upgrades, users are responding well to OnePlus 7T since this is probably the only flagship maker delivering not only up-to-date hardware but also pairing it with timely updated software.

Some of the top highlights include: Snapdragon 855 Plus 2.84GHz Octa Core; Adreno 640 GPU; 6.55-inch optic AMOLED screen; back camera setup [48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/2", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS | 12 MP, f/2.2, 51mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom | 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), AF]; front camera [16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1", 1.0µm, Auto-HDR, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS]; 3800mAh battery; 30W Warp flash charge, and Android 10.

