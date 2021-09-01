Genshin Impact Update 2.1 Out Now, Adding Two New Island and Fishing

Chinese developer miHoYo has released Update 2.1 for Genshin Impact, the popular free-to-play action roleplaying game available on PC, consoles (PlayStation 4/5, with a Nintendo Switch version coming later), and mobile devices.

The main two additions of Update 2.1 are two brand new islands and the fishing system, both detailed below by the developers.

Genshin Impact Shows Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy in Action, Update 2.1 Drops Early Next Month

New Inazuma Islands — Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island

◇ New Islands: After the Version 2.1 update, two new islands, Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island in the Inazuma region will be available.

◇ Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above

• And complete the Archon Quest: "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia"

▌New Domains

New Trounce Domain - Narukami Island: Tenshukaku

This is the dwelling of the Raiden Shogun, who rules over Inazuma.

It is also the perfect place for a "duel before the throne."

◇ Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above and complete the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals"

Located at Narukami Island.

Domain: Palace in a Pool

◇ They say that long ago, seawater had yet to fill this pool. The moonlight was brighter back then, and it filled the pool instead, flowing freely like quicksilver.

◇ Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 38 or above and fulfill certain criteria.

◆ Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems and Electro Sigils.

Located at Watatsumi Island.

New System - Fishing

Recently, the Teyvat ecology has seen an increase in fish population, with many new fish species appearing in various waters. The grassroots Fishing Association has its hands full and had to put up a commission for help at the Adventurers' Guild...

Bring your fishing rod, choose the bait, find the spot, cast your rod, reel it in, and voila, a big catch!

The fish caught can not only be used to make dishes, but also can be exchanged for precious treasures at the Fishing Association. There's even a chance to catch vibrant ornamental fish to admire at your home!

What are you waiting for? Let's become anglers together!

◇ Unlock Criteria:

• Unlock the Serenitea Pot System

• Complete the quest "Exploding Population"

*To make it easier for Travelers to record the locations of Fishing Points, a pin for indicating Fishing Points has been added to the map. Travelers can place the pins as needed.