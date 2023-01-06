Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Brings the Lantern Rite and a New Area on January 18

A new update for Genshin Impact is inbound and will launch on January 18. This new update, dubbed "The Exquisite Night Chimes" will bring the grand annual celebration of the Lantern Rite, competitions in Inazuma, two new characters, a new area to visit, and multiple rewards that will be available for players once the update releases.

Here's a video showcasing the upcoming content:

The update will bring two more new playable Dendro characters to Genshin Impact. Alhaitham will finally be playable as a 5-star sword wielder after his impressive presence in Sumeru’s main storyline. The second new character is Yaoyao, an endearing child from Liyue who can be recruited as a four-star character. Yaoyao wields a polearm and uses the adeptus-crafted device “Yuegui” to deal more damage or heal her teammates.

The Lantern Rite celebration comes to Liyue once again. This year’s festivities include a music festival featuring guests from afar and a Paper Theater performance, a beloved folk art show performed by local veteran artisans with the Traveler's help. Players can access rewards by completing this season’s events and challenges, including 10 plus 3 Intertwined Fates, a four-star Liyue character, and Lisa’s new outfit for free.

Another neat thing that will come to Genshin Impact in this update will be the competitions in Inazuma. In the “Warrior’s Spirit” contest organized by the Yashiro Commission, contestants will duel using traditional Inazuman sword techniques and enjoy an exhibition match between a special guest and Kamisato Ayaka in her brand-new outfit. In the meantime, Arataki Itto is setting up the stage for the “Beetle Brawl,” where participants have to duel with their Onikabuto.

A new area in the Sumeru region will also be available in the latest Genshin Impact update. The Desert of Hadramaveth inhabits a gigantic perpetual tornado at its center, bringing turbulent storms and buried secrets back to the surface. Following the World Quest “Golden Slumber,” players can begin another adventure with Jeht from the Tanit Camps, encounter a mysterious Magic Bottle and embark on a quest to find the lost-lost Orchard of Pairidaeza.

Genshin Impact is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, and PC. The Version 3.4 update will be available on January 18.