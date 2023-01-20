Genshin Impact 3.5 Leaks Offer Details and Gameplay for New Characters Dehya and Mika

Genshin Impact ver. 3.4 just launched earlier this week, but, as always, the game’s very active leaks community is looking to the future. Some details of the game’s big 4.0 update have already leaked, but looking to the more immediate future, we also have information on the upcoming 3.5 update. This next update will introduce two new characters, Dehya and Mika.

Dehya is a claymore-wielding Pyro user. Her Elemental Skill leaves behind an object that creates a field that does area-of-effect Pyro damage and affects enemies in other ways. Meanwhile, her Elemental Burst sees her unleash a lengthy combination of kicks and punches on the enemy. Check out the full description of Dehya’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, as well as a few videos of her in action courtesy of Twitter account Genshin Mains.

Dehya

Elemental Skill - Molten Inferno

This art of Dehya's own invention changes depending on the combat situation.

Indomitable Flame - This skill will be unleashed should there be no Fiery Sanctum created by herself present at the time. Deals AoE Pyro DMG and creates a field known as the Fiery Sanctum.

Ranging Flame - This skill will be unleashed should a Fiery Sanctum field created by Dehya already exists. Dehya will perform a leaping attack, dealing AoE Pyro DMG before recreating a Fiery Sanctum field at her new position. Only one Ranging Flame can be use throughout a single Fiery Sanctum field's duration.

Fiery Sanctum - When an opponent within a Fiery Sanctum field takes DMG, the field will unleash a coordinated attack, dealing AoE Pyro DMG to them. This effect can be trigger once ever 2.5 seconds. Active characters within this field have their resistance to interruption increased and when such characters take DMG, a portion of the the DMG will be mitigated and flow into Redmane's Blood. Dehya will then take this DMG over 10 seconds. When the mitigated DMG stored by Redmane's Blood goes over a certain percentage of Dehya's Max HP, she will stop mitigating DMG in this way. Only one Fiery Sanctum created by Dehya can exist at one time.

Elemental Burst - The Lioness' Bite

Unleashing her burning anger and casting aside her blade, Dehya enters the Blazing Lioness state and gains resistance to interruption. In this state, Dehya will automatically and continuously unleash the Flame Mane's Fists, dealing Pyro DMG, and when the duration ends she will unleash and Incineration Drive Kick, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. In this state, her normal attacks will be replaced by Roaring Barrage. If a Fiery Sanctum field created by Dehya exists when this ability is unleashed, Dehya will retrieve it, and then create another field once Blazing Lioness' duration expires.

Mika is a polarm/crossbow-wielding Cryo user. His Elemental Skill allows him to go into sniper mode and fire off a Pyro crossbow blast. His Elemental Burst allows him to heal himself and others in the party. Check out the full description of Mika’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, as well as a few videos of her in action, below.

Mika

Elemental Skill - Starfrost Swirl

Mika uses a crossbow to attack, granting nearby active characters in your party Soulwind, which increases their Attack Speed. Will take effect in different ways if tapped or held.

Tap - Fires a Flowfrost Arrow that can pierce through opponents, dealing Cryo DMG to enemies it comes in contact with.

Hold - Goes into aiming mode, locking on to an opponent and fire a Rimestar Flare at them, dealing Cryo DMG. When the Rimestar Flare hits, it will rise before exploding, launching Rimestar Shards into a maximum of three other opponents.

Elemental Burst - Skyfeather Song

Regenerates HP for all nearby party members. This healing is based on Mika's Max HP.

Genshin Impact can be played on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. Version 3.5 with Dehya and Mika is expected to launch on March 1.