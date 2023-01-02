Dragon Sword Debut Trailer Shows an Interesting Genshin Impact-Like UE5 Game from Hound 13

Just before the end of 2022, South Korean game developer Hound 13 released the first trailer of Dragon Sword, its new game project made with Unreal Engine 5 for PC and mobile devices.

Hound 13 may not be a household name yet, but it was founded by former employees of Eyedentity Games, the studio behind the hit PC MMORPG Dragon Nest. So far, Hound 13 released the action RPG Hundred Soul for mobile platforms.

The footage shows a focus on team action combat against group of mobs or large bosses. The visual style is slightly reminiscent of Genshin Impact, albeit the details are higher here.

Not much is now about Dragon Sword, except for this brief description available on Hound 13's website.

Dragon Sword aims for manual action play with a sense of hitting along with in-depth scenarios and is being developed into a semi-open world structure based on fields and various interactions. Based on the cute character visual concept that can be communicated at home and abroad, the goal is to implement a bright, light, yet immersive action. It aims to provide cross-platform services that simultaneously support PC/mobile using Unreal Engine.

In 2021, the Korean studio received 20 billion won, or 15.7 million US dollars, of investment from Singaporean publisher Garena, which is set to handle global publishing duties for two games. The first is Dragon Sword, and the second is Project M, a narrative-based action RPG for PC set in a High Fantasy/Dark Fantasy world. You can take a look at Project M's combat prototype footage in the video embedded above.