Genshin Impact 4.0 “Fontaine” Region Details and Characters Leak, Mondstadt Update Coming

Genshin Impact update 3.4 will launch next week, but as usual, leakers are already looking toward the future. In this case, we’re already getting details about Genshin’s next major update, version 4.0, which promises to add the new region Fontaine and numerous additional characters.

So, what’s the deal with Fontaine anyways? While the new area’s map is yet to leak, a number of details about Fontaine are already known from in-game lore and leaks. The nation is associated with the Hydro element and is said to be a hub of culture and art and have a complex legal system. Much like the regions of Liyue and Inazuma were inspired by China and Japan respectively, it seems like Fontaine is based on 19th/early 20th century France and continental Europe, and may have a bit of a steampunk aesthetic based on leaked character designs.

Speaking of those characters, reliable Genshin Impact leaker Mero recently posted a lineup of 10 characters, most of which are said to originate from Fontaine.

The names of some of these characters have already been identified – the first from the left is apparently named Lynette, the second is Neuvillette (the Chief Justice of Fontaine), and the third is Fontaine’s unnamed Hydro Archon.

Interestingly, Mero has identified two of the characters in the lineup – the 5th and 8th from the left – as not being from Fontaine. Instead, they'll be a part of some sort of Mondstadt update. The very first area players were able to explore when Genshin Impact released, Mondstadt now feels a bit quaint and dated compared to some of the game’s newer, larger regions. Rumors of a Mondstadt update have been circulating for a while, so perhaps it’s finally happening.

Of course, take all this with a grain of salt for now. Most Genshin Impact leaks end up being on the money, but, of course, plans can change.

Genshin Impact can be played on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. Update 3.4 arrives on January 18. No word on when version 4.0 might arrive – there will probably be at least a couple more 3-series updates, at which point HoYoVerse will likely jump directly to 4.0, so expect Fontaine to arrive sometime in spring.