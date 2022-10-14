Menu
Company

Genshin Impact 3.3 Beta Sign-Ups Open, Villainous Scaramouche will Likely be Playable

Nathan Birch
Oct 14, 2022, 04:05 PM EDT
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact just rolled out its 3.1 update a couple of weeks ago, but developer HoYoverse is already opening registration for version 3.3 closed beta testing. You can sign up for the beta here, provided you meet certain requirements, including being a member of the Genshin Discord server and providing some proof of your identity.

So, what kind of content will version 3.3 testers get access to? Well, as usual, the very active Genshin Impact leaker community has some answers. Recently, reliable Genshin leaker SaveYourPrimos provided a rough timeline of future character releases, with version 3.3 said to focus on Scaramouche and Faruzan.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Genshin Impact 3.2 Info Leaked, Including Details About New Characters Nahida and Layla

Scaramouche is a rather interesting addition, as thus far, he’s largely played the villain as one of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. In fact, it seems Scaramouche will act as a weekly boss in Genshin Impact update 3.2. This entire boss battle, which sees Scaramouche take on a much larger more intimidating form, has leaked. You can check it out below, if you don’t mind spoilers.

As for how Scaramouche goes from boss to playable character, well, we’ll just have to wait and see. He’ll almost certainly be a 5-star character and likely wield magical Anemo catalysts. He may also have the limited ability to float or fly.

On the subject of the other purported 3.3 character Faruzan, well, they’re more mysterious. Even the leakers haven’t provided a look at her yet. That said, she’s likely a 4-star character and is rumored to wield bows and perhaps have some sort of black-hole-spawning ability.

That’s about all we know about Genshin Impact 3.3 for now. Of course, Genshin Impact 3.2 is still to come in the meantime. We already know quite a bit about that update, which will bring the 5-star Dendro user Nahida and the 4-star Cryo user Layla. You can get more details on update 3.2 here.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Zenless Zone Zero Shows off its City, Combat, and a Boss Fight in 18 Minutes of Gameplay

Genshin Impact can be played on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. Version 3.2 will release on November 2 and 3.3 should arrive on December 7.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order