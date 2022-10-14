Genshin Impact 3.3 Beta Sign-Ups Open, Villainous Scaramouche will Likely be Playable

Genshin Impact just rolled out its 3.1 update a couple of weeks ago, but developer HoYoverse is already opening registration for version 3.3 closed beta testing. You can sign up for the beta here, provided you meet certain requirements, including being a member of the Genshin Discord server and providing some proof of your identity.

So, what kind of content will version 3.3 testers get access to? Well, as usual, the very active Genshin Impact leaker community has some answers. Recently, reliable Genshin leaker SaveYourPrimos provided a rough timeline of future character releases, with version 3.3 said to focus on Scaramouche and Faruzan.

3.2 - Kusanali (5✰), Layla (4✰)

3.3 - Scara (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 - No new 5✰; Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 - Dehya (5✰)

3.6 - Baizhu (5✰) [SPECULATION] Assuming no double 5✰ patches, Alhaitham could be in 3.7/3.8. Sources: https://t.co/TZbLuYERdL; https://t.co/V3CO1eyr4w — SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.1 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. (@SaveYourPrimos) September 25, 2022

Scaramouche is a rather interesting addition, as thus far, he’s largely played the villain as one of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. In fact, it seems Scaramouche will act as a weekly boss in Genshin Impact update 3.2. This entire boss battle, which sees Scaramouche take on a much larger more intimidating form, has leaked. You can check it out below, if you don’t mind spoilers.

As for how Scaramouche goes from boss to playable character, well, we’ll just have to wait and see. He’ll almost certainly be a 5-star character and likely wield magical Anemo catalysts. He may also have the limited ability to float or fly.

On the subject of the other purported 3.3 character Faruzan, well, they’re more mysterious. Even the leakers haven’t provided a look at her yet. That said, she’s likely a 4-star character and is rumored to wield bows and perhaps have some sort of black-hole-spawning ability.

That’s about all we know about Genshin Impact 3.3 for now. Of course, Genshin Impact 3.2 is still to come in the meantime. We already know quite a bit about that update, which will bring the 5-star Dendro user Nahida and the 4-star Cryo user Layla. You can get more details on update 3.2 here.

Genshin Impact can be played on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. Version 3.2 will release on November 2 and 3.3 should arrive on December 7.