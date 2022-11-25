Genshin Impact 3.3 Adds New Card Game on December 7

Today, HoYoverse announced the release date and new details for Genshin Impact Update 3.3. The patch is expected to land on December 7th, and its main addition will be the Genius Invokation card game.

As a trading card game, Genius Invokation TCG combines the fun of Genshin Impact's element-based combat system with strategy development, allowing both players and NPCs to compete against each other with their collection of cards. In a match of Genius Invokation, the winner must defeat all of their opponent's Character Cards with Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts of their own Character Cards. Therefore, skillfully swapping Character Cards to trigger Elemental Reactions and applying more buffs and effects with various Action Cards are vital to developing a winning strategy. However, performing the above actions often consumes a certain number of Elemental Dice, thus making dice rolling at the beginning of each round an important variable of the game. With more NPC card players defeated, players may redeem more cards and Dynamic Skins from the Card Shop.

Of course, the TCG is just one of many additions planned for Update 3.3. The Archon Quest Interlude Chapter "Inversion of Genesis" will see the story progress through a new playable character, the Wanderer (a 5-star Anemo catalyst wielder), who heads to Irminsul. Another new playable character available with the new patch is Faruzan, a 4-star Anemo archer.

As tradition for Genshin Impact updates, the developers are also adding side content. In "Akitsu Kimodameshi," players meet with Arataki Itto to master a series of "brick-breaker" mini-games. In "Across the Wilderness", players must collect Wilderness Balloons within a limited time. The "WindTrace" hide and seek game and the Misty Dungeon challenge event are coming back with fresh updates as well.

Lastly, Genshin Impact Update 3.3 is slated to add Italian and Turkish text localization.