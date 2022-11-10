Genshin Impact 3.3 Leaks Show New Characters Scaramouche and Faruzan in Action

Genshin Impact 3.2 just launched last week, but of course, much of the attention has already moved on to version 3.3. As we already reported, the new Genshin Impact 3.3 characters will be the 5-star Anemo catalyst-wielder Scaramouche and the 4-star Anemo bow-wielder Faruzan. Well, thanks to Discord leaker Linze (posted to YouTube by Team China) we have a look at Scaramouche and Faruzan in action.

As we can see, Scaramouche is definitely a unique and useful-looking team member who can float around the battlefield unleashing powerful Anemo attacks. Meanwhile, Faruzan looks like more of a typical archer, although her Elemental Burst unleashes a floating object that does damage even when you’ve switched to another character. Check out the footage, below.

Here’s a bit more footage of Scaramouche and Faruzan taking on a boss.

Finally, here’s a more focused look at Faruzan in action courtesy of YouTuber Vinyxzy.

Here’s what we know so far about Scaramouche’s abilities, courtesy of leaker Niana.

Scaramouche/Wanderer (Anemo, Catalyst, 5-star)

Elemental Skill - Hanega: Fushi Kakka

"Concentrates the power of the winds to break free from the shackles of the earth, dealing AoE Anemo DMG before leaping into the air and entering the Windfavored state."

Windfavored - The Wanderer enters a persistent hovering state, with increased Normal and Charged Attack AoE and DMG. Charged Attacks no longer consume stamina

Elemental Burst - Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate

"Compresses the atmosphere into a singular vacuum that grinds all troubles away, dealing multiple instances of AoE Anemo DMG. If character is in the Windfavored state due to the skill Hanega: Fushi Kakka, Windfavored state will end after casting."

And here's the lowdown on Faruzan...

Faruzan (Anemo, Bow, 4-star)

Elemental Skill - Wind Realm of Nasamjnin

"Faruzan deploys a polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo DMG to nearby opponents. She will also enter the Manifest Gale state. While in the Manifest Gale state, Faruzan's next fully charged shot will consume this state and will become a Hurricane Arrow that deals Anemo DMG to opponents hit. This DMG will be considered Charged Attack DMG."

Pressurized Collapse- The Hurricane Arrow will create a Pressurized Collapse effect at its point of impact, applying the Pressurized Collapse effect to the opponent or character hit. This effect will be removed after a short delay, creating a vortex that deals AoE Anemo DMG and pulls nearby objects and opponents in. The vortex DMG is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

Elemental Burst - The Wind's Secret Ways

"Faruzan deploys a Dazzling Polyhedron that deals AOE Anemo DMG and releases a Whirlwind Pulse. While the Dazzling Polyhedron persists, it will continuously move along a triangular path. Once it reaches each corner of that triangular path, it will unleash 1 more Whirlwind Pulse. Whirlwind Pulse- When the Whirlwind Pulse hits opponents, it will apply Perfidious Wind's Ruin to them, decreasing their Anemo RES. The Whirlwind Pulse will also apply Prayerful Wind's Gift to all nearby characters when it is unleashed, granting them Anemo DMG Bonus."

Genshin Impact is playable on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. Update 3.3 launches on December 7.