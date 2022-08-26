Menu
Genshin Impact 3.1 Leaks Reveal Sumeru Desert Map, Nilou, Cyno, and Candace Gameplay

Nathan Birch
Aug 26, 2022
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact just dropped its big 3.0 update, which adds the new Sumeru region as well as characters Collei, Tighnari, and Dori, but of course, the rollout of new content never stops and leakers are already revealing major details about Genshin Impact 3.1.

While Genshin Impact 3.0 introduced part of Sumeru, the new region is actually divided between a lush jungle and desert sections. Well, it seems at least part of the desert region will arrive in update 3.1, and reliable Genshin leaker UBatcha has posted a look at its map. Their Tweet has since been deleted, but, of course, the Internet never forgets (click the image for full resolution).

As you can see, Sumeru’s dry region is quite large and relatively barren, as you would expect from a desert. That said, UBatcha has somewhat cryptically said this is only about a third of Sumeru’s desert, so a much larger region may open up in future updates. It seems the chunk of desert we’ll get in version 3.1 will offer three main areas, The Downwind Erosion, The Windward Erosion, and the Sandplain Colonnade, as well as some large structures, including what may be a pyramid. There also looks to be a settlement of some type, nestled among the rocky hills around a semi-circular water feature. This seems to be the desert settlement teased at the end of the Genshin Impact Gamescom trailer, and will likely be where you’ll meet most of the area's new characters.

Speaking of characters, some gameplay clips of new characters likely coming in update 3.1 have also been shared by UBatcha and Youtuber Lu Bu Feng Xian. These include the dancer Nilou, who wields Hydro damage and swords, the soldier Cyno, who wields Electro damage and polearms, and the mysterious Candace who wields Hydro damage and polearms and also seems to bring a unique shield to the battle (something no other character has as of yet). You can check out Nilou, Cyno, and Candice in action, below.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. Update 3.0 dropped yesterday and 3.1 should arrive on September 28.

