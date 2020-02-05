No Nintendo Direct or Major Announcement is Coming This Week – Rumor

It has been some time since we have received a Nintendo Direct, not counting the Smash Ultimate Direct aired last month, and it seems like fans will have to wait longer to learn more about upcoming Nintendo titles.

Sabi, who has been revealed some interesting details regarding future Nintendo titles, recently tweeted that this week is not going to be particularly exciting, hinting at the fact that one of the rumored Directs planned for this month is not happening this week.

There Will Be Two Nintendo Directs This Month, Insider Claims; One Likely Dedicated to Animal Crossing – Rumor

This week is gonna be ? — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) February 4, 2020

Earlier this week, another known insider called Zippo revealed that there will be two Nintendo Directs this month. One of them will detail future Nintendo Switch titles, while another will be focused on Animal Cross: New Horizons, which is releasing worldwide on Switch in March.

[There are] two Directs this month. You've already guessed what they obviously are. Not sure of the timing, but that February 20th stuff lines up for [Animal Crossing: New Horizons].

As already mentioned, Sabi has been talking about what's in store for Nintendo this year. Among the game in the works is apparently a new Paper Mario game as well as a new 2D Metroid game. Either of the two games has been confirmed so far, but if they are indeed coming, they will surely be announced during a Nintendo Direct, as it has been done for other high-profile titles in the past.

The February Nintendo Directs have yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated on them as soon as more come in, so stay tuned for all the latest news.