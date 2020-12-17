GELID Solutions Releases the 140 mm LYRA RGB Case Fan

GELID Solutions has released the 140 mm LYRA RGB Case fan, offering some fantastic performance and a large amount of RGB lighting. The 140 mm fan size offers increased airflow compared to the standard 120 mm fan sizes; this fan uses both eight hub-mounted ARGB LEDs and even frame-mounted ARGB LEDs to offer this fan a large amount of light emitted. This fan is currently available through the GELID solutions website for a price of $15.

The 140 mm LYRA RGB case fan is currently in stock through GELID's Online store with a low price of just $15

The LYRA RGB Case fan offers a large amount of RGB lighting featuring eight RGB hub LEDs and sixteen frame-mounted independent ARGB LEDs. This extensive RGB lighting is completely configurable using GELID's software and creates a stylish Dual Ring lighting creating a variety of different RGB effects. The only parts of the fans that don't feature RGB lighting are the anti-vibration pads on each fan's corner. Anyone looking to get the most RGB lighting possible may want to look into the 140 mm LYRA RGB case fan.

ENERMAX Intros The ETS-F40 Series CPU Tower Coolers

"LYRA is crafted specifically for RGB enthusiasts. Robust build, spectacular RGB lights, and low-noise operation all make it a perfect companion for your gaming rig", said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.

This fan features a maximum noise level of 35 dBA and a fan speed range of 750 RPM to 1,600 RPM. When paired with the specifically designed airflow optimized impeller, this fast fan speed can provide a static pressure of 1.8 mmAq and a maximum airflow of 70 CFM. These technical specifications make this fan perfect for a new PC builder looking to add more RGB into a build or for a long-time RGB enthusiast.

The LYRA RGB Case fan has incredibly high durability and reliability. This is due to the Double Ball bearing and the Noiseless Motor Drive IC. Both of these features allow the LYRA RGB fan to offer an incredibly long lifespan, and this fan carries a three-year warranty.

This fan is currently available through the GELID stores with a price of $15, making this PC case. At the time of writing, there are currently thirty in stock.