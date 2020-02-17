GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Announced, But It’s Only for a Sweepstake

NVIDIA just announced the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, teased yesterday alongside the game's developer, CD Projekt RED.

Let us make it clear, though, that this isn't a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER as some had imagined; its specifications are exactly the same as a regular GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition.

Furthermore, this graphics card will not be sold to the public or even provided to the press for review, for that matter. Only about 200 units were produced, in fact. However, you do have a very slight chance of getting one (out of 77) GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card by participating in the latest #RTXON sweepstake event.

To give that a try, follow the steps below between now and February 28th, 2020.

Head to the GeForce Twitter Instagram or Facebook pages, and retweet, like or comment on #RTXOn sweepstakes posts

Reply to the post you chose by following the prompt and saying something positive about a fellow gamer, tag them, and include #RTXOn in your reply

Be on the lookout for additional similar posts. Enter the same way, and as often as you like.

According to the terms and conditions, only legal (and 18+ years old) residents of the following countries are eligible for this GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition sweepstake.

AUSTRALIA, AUSTRIA, BELGIUM, CANADA (EXCLUDING THE PROVINCE OF QUEBEC), COLOMBIA, CROATIA, CZECH REPUBLIC, DENMARK, FINLAND, FRANCE, GERMANY, GREECE, IRELAND, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, NORWAY, PERU, POLAND, SOUTH KOREA, SPAIN, SWITZERLAND, TAIWAN, THE NETHERLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (EXCLUDING PUERTO RICO AND ITS OTHER TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS)

Cyberpunk 2077, the next big open world roleplaying game by CD Projekt RED, is due for release on September 17th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game was supposed to launch on April 16th, but it got delayed early in 2020 (alongside a bunch of other games).

