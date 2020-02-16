NVIDIA has just teased a new GeForce RTX series graphics card over at Twitter. There are no details mentioned for the upcoming graphics card except that NVIDIA has asked us to 'Stay Tuned'. It looks like this might be the first unveiling of NVIDIA's next-generation lineup or some limited edition GPU which I will get to in a bit.

NVIDIA Teases Brand New GeForce RTX Series Graphics Cards - Limited Edition, RTX 2080 Ti SUPER, Ampere? What Could It Be?

As I said, NVIDIA hasn't said much about this graphics card but they tweeted it out in a reply to the official twitter handle of Cyberpunk 2077. The Cyberpunk 2077 asked NVIDIA if they were to make a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 graphics card and this is what NVIDIA responded with:

Hey @NvidiaGeForce, what do you think about making a limited edition #Cyberpunk2077 GPU? — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 16, 2020

While the picture is blurry, the first thing we can note is that the card features the same cooler and shroud as the existing GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards. The difference is the color theme with NVIDIA going for a more black and yellow color tone on the card which is reminiscent of the color style used in Cyberpunk 2077. It won't surprise us if this is indeed a limited Cyberpunk 2077 edition graphics card as NVIDIA has done limited and collector edition cards in the past. The most recent example was their Titan Xp Star Wars collector variants which featured a stunning design in both, Galactic Empire and Jedi Order flavors.

Now as far as the release of the game is concerned, it was recently delayed to September 2020 so it's likely that the card would be available earlier with a copy of the game itself. There's also a possibility that this might not just be a simple limited edition rehash but a new and more powerful Turing based graphics card. As a last hurrah to their Turing lineup before the unveil of Ampere GPUs, this could be the much-anticipated GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER with a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 theme.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Graphics Card Expected Specifications

It was previously rumored that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER will feature 4608 cores and 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory. So let's start with the core configuration, 4608 CUDA Cores mean that the full Turing TU102 GPU would be featured on the RTX 2080 Ti SUPER, offering 576 tensor cores, 72 RT cores, 288 texture units, and 96 ROPs. The existing GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card has a rated clock speed of 1350 MHz (base) and 1635 MHz (OC). It is also based on a cut-down die while the TITAN RTX which uses the full TU102 die, features the same 1350 MHz base clock but a boost clock of 1770 MHz.

The RTX 2080 Ti SUPER could go two routes, either 12 GB of GDDR6 memory running along a 384-bit bus at 16 Gbps or 11 GB of GDDR6 memory running alongside a 352-bit bus interface. The latter seems more plausible since the top tier GeForce cards have been featuring cut-down memory buses for a while now, but if 384-bit is to happen, then that would be a super upgrade for sure. The GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER didn't support the full 16 Gbps dies because that would have required a PCB revision which would cost AIBs some extra money, but with a card like the RTX 2080 Ti SUPER, AIBs may be willing to make the necessary upgrades.

But, we also can't ignore the fact that Ampere GPUs are just around the corner with NVIDIA hinting at a release of their brand new architecture at GTC 2020 in March. Now here's the thing, NVIDIA doesn't launch gaming GPUs at GTC 2020 but rather the HPC GPUs. It is possible that NVIDIA might unveil the new card (or cards in case of a full lineup) at GDC 2020 with a proper launch around E3 or Computex 2020 but nothing is confirmed for now so stay tuned to see what NVIDIA has in the wraps for us!

