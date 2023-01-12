GeForce NOW Adds THQ Nordic Games for Streaming; Ultimate Membership Explained

GeForce NOW has started the year off with a bang, and now, several new games have been added to the service this week. This week's GFN Thursday marks a special occasion because the service has added THQ Nordic games to its catalog of titles available for streaming at high framerates across multiple devices.

Let's get the usual out of the way, here are the games that will be added to GeForce NOW this week:

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (New release on Steam, Jan. 12)

Dakar Desert Rally (Epic Games)

Destroy All Humans! (Steam and Epic Games)

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed (Steam and Epic Games)

MX vs ATV Legends (Steam)

The Valiant (Steam and Epic Games)

Way of the Hunter (Steam and Epic Games)

You may have noticed that several THQ Nordic titles have joined GeForce NOW. These titles will all be available for streaming on PC and Mac apps with high resolutions. In addition to this announcement, NVIDIA also talked about a new upgrade for the membership which offers users access to the performance offered by the RTX 4080.

Dubbed the Ultimate Membership, this new tier allows players to use GeForce NOW RTX 4080 SuperPODs which stream games at up to 240 FPS for the lowest latency. What's more, they can also stream at a resolution of up to 4K at 120FPS. Ultimate members can also experience full ray tracing and DLSS 3 in supported titles.

Ultimate members who subscribe to the service now will be able to enjoy the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership. Once the GeForce RTX 4080 SuperPODs begin to roll out in North America and Europe later this month, Ultimate members will be able to be the first to stream with them. Of course, this also means that this membership will be available at limited quantities.

One more thing before we go. GeForce NOW is also coming to the OMEN Gaming Hub. In it, members will be able to access the GFN library of over 1500 games right from their latest HP laptops. GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the Logitech G Cloud and the Cloud Gaming Chromebooks.