GeForce NOW Brings Cool Black Friday Deals with Green Thursday

Thanksgiving is upon us, and with that comes a new GeForce NOW update. This one comes in a little bit earlier than usual, due to Thanksgiving being right around the corner for United States readers, so let’s get right into what new games are added, new sales, and more.

First off, the new titles are being added this week. This week’s GeForce NOW update sees the addition of the following games:

Evil West (New release on Steam)

Ship of Fools (New release on Steam)

Crysis 2 Remastered (Steam)

Crysis 3 Remastered (Steam)

It’s a bit lighter on game quantity this time around, but all of those games are now available on GeForce NOW. As for new sales this week, a special offer is available from NVIDIA, where users can buy a $50 GeForce NOW membership gift card and get a 6-month Priority membership or a 3-month RTX 3080 membership gift card at no additional charge.

The above deal will be active from now until December 2nd, 2022. This additional gift card value will be sent as a digital code. With a membership, users can access over 1,400 games on virtually any supported device, including TVs, mobile phones, streaming devices, and more. Priority members can stream at 1080p 60fps resolutions, and RTX 3080 members can do the same or jump their stream quality to 4K 60fps or 1440p 120fps.

Earlier this month, the service added titles like Hidden Through Time, Railgrade, and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, amongst others, as well as shipping physical gift cards inside GeForce NOW-marked gift boxes, just to name a few things. As always, any and all gift cards can be redeemed for the RTX 3080 or Priority membership tiers.

And with that, we conclude another GeForce NOW update. We’ll continue to provide updates as more information on Nvidia’s GeForce NOW updates is released. GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the Logitech G Cloud and the Cloud Gaming Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, and Lenovo.