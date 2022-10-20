Menu
GeForce NOW App Adds Touch Control List + 8 New Titles This Week

Ule Lopez
Oct 20, 2022, 09:00 AM EDT
GeForce NOW

GeForce NOW has created a way to play games easier with mobile devices without needing a controller. This is by using touch controls which enable users to play games with just their fingertips. Now, the service has added a new list that will let users know which games support the feature. Additionally, eight new games have joined the service.

Let's break the news starting off with GeForce NOW's latest titles. The following games will join GeForce NOW during this week's GFN Thursday.

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (New release on Steam and Epic Games)
  • Batora - Lost Haven (New release on Steam, Oct. 20)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (New release on Steam and Epic Games, Oct. 20)
  • The Tenants (New release on Steam, Oct. 20)
  • FAITH: The Unholy Trinity (New release on Steam, Oct. 21)
  • Evoland Legendary Edition (Free on Epic Games, Oct. 20-27)
  • Commandos 3 - HD Remaster (Steam and Epic Games)
  • Monster Outbreak (Steam and Epic Games)
GeForce NOW

GeForce NOW has allowed the support for Mobile Touch controls for certain games. Now, the cloud service's app will let users know which games can be played on mobile devices and tablets. These games join Fortnite and Genshin Impact as touch-enabled games in the GFN library, removing the need for a controller whenever you're gaming on the go.

Here's the list of games that have Touch Control support on GeForce NOW on mobile devices and tablets:

Mobile and Tablet

  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
  • Trine 2: Complete Story (Steam)
  • Slay the Spire (Steam)
  • Dota Underlords (Steam)
  • Into the Breach (Steam and Epic Games)
  • Papers, Please (Steam)
  • Tabletop Simulator (Steam)

Tablet Only

  • March of Empires (Steam)
  • Door Kickers (Steam)
  • Bridge Constructor Portal (Steam)
  • Shadowrun Returns (Steam and Epic Games)
  • Monster Train (Steam)
  • Talisman: Digital Edition (Steam)
  • Magic: The Gathering Arena (Wizards.com and Epic Games)

All you have to do to access these games is use the new "Mobile Touch Controls" row in the GeForce NOW app to find your next game that supports this new feature. Additionally, for a smaller announcement, NVIDIA has confirmed that the Razer Edge 5G console will support GeForce NOW once it launches in 2023, with the GFN app installed right out of the box.

GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the newly announced Logitech G Cloud and the recently announced Cloud Gaming Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, and Lenovo.

