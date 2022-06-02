GeForce NOW Adds 25 Games in June, Removes God of War on July 1st

NVIDIA announced that seven games have been added to the GeForce NOW games library this week, while another eighteen will be added later this month, as detailed below.

This week:

GeForce NOW Adds Roller Champions + 9 Other Games for GFN Thursday

● LEAP (New release on Steam)

● Souldiers (New release on Steam)

● Twilight Wars: Declassified (New release on Steam)

● ABRISS - build to destroy (Steam)

● ANNO: Mutationem (Steam)

● Kathy Rain: Director's Cut (Steam)

● Star Conflict (Steam)

Also coming this month to GeForce NOW:

● MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator (New release on Steam, June 8)

● POSTAL: Brain Damaged (New release on Steam, June 9)

● Pro Cycling Manager 2022 (New release on Steam, June 9)

● Tour de France 2022 (New release on Steam, June 9)

● Builder Simulator (New release on Steam, June 9)

● Chivalry 2 (New release on Steam, June 12)

● Starship Troopers - Terran Command (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, June 16)

● Airborne Kingdom (Steam)

● Core Keeper (Steam)

● Fishing: North Atlantic (Steam)

● Immortal Life (Steam)

● The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (Steam)

● KeyWe (Steam)

● King Arthur: Knight's Tale (Steam)

● Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries (Steam)

● No Straight Roads: Encore Edition (Steam)

● Silt (Steam and Epic Games Store)

● SimAirport (Steam)

NVIDIA also revealed that Sony Santa Monica's God of War, which joined the GeForce NOW library in late April, will be removed starting July 1st. However, there is a silver lining: those who played the game at least once on GeForce NOW will be able to continue running the game via the cloud.

NVIDIA explained: