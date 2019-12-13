Gears Tactics Out April 28th, 2020 on PC with No Microtransactions

Gears Tactics got its release date at The Game Awards 2019. Microsoft announced that the turn-based tactics game spin-off will be available on April 28th, 2020 for PC via Microsoft Store, Steam and Xbox Game Pass; it is coming later to Xbox One, too, as clarified by The Coalition Studio Head Rod Fergusson on Twitter. Fergusson also made it clear that this is a strictly single player with no microtransactions at all, not even of the cosmetic kind.

The game is already up for pre-order on Steam, where the developers have also shared the relatively low system requirements. If you elect to pre-order Gears Tactics, you'll get the Thrashball Cole Character Pack, which includes:

Developed by The Coalition and Splash Damage, Gears Tactics is set 12 years before the first Gears of War. Cities across the planet Sera are beginning to fall to the monstrous threat rising from underground – the Locust Horde. With the government in disarray, a squad of survivors emerge as humanity’s last hope. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, players must recruit and command a squad to hunt down Ukkon, an evil mastermind who makes monsters. Gears Tactics features an immersive and character-driven story, one that follows the defiant soldier Gabe Diaz, voiced by Noshir Dalal, to rescue and build up a squad in a journey of leadership, survival and sacrifice. Playing as Gabe, you’ll customize your squad and equipment to prepare your troops to face tough enemies, upgrading squad skills and outfitting them with loot collected in challenging missions. The aggressive gameplay of Gears Tactics retains a signature Gears tone and feel – you will command your squad in fast paced, turn-based battles, advancing and surviving intense and visceral encounters with the unstoppable, swarming Locust Horde enemy. Prepare yourself to take on and defeat towering deadly bosses that defy your strategies ad completely change the scale of the battle.