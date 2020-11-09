Retailer GameStop has confirmed that a limited amount of Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S will be available in-store on Black Friday.

The next-gen consoles sold out almost instantly when pre-orders kicked off, and last week, Sony said that, due to high demand and ongoing concerns over COVID-19, its PS5 won’t be sold in stores on launch day. We've included Sony's statement from last week down below:

In the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners. No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online. Gamers who have pre-ordered for pick-up at their local retailer should still be able to do so at their designated appointment time, under the retailer’s safety protocols.

Those who didn’t manage to get their pre-orders in on time will be happy to learn that GameStop will be selling the next-gen consoles from both companies in its stores on Black Friday.

As part of the retailer's Black Friday 2020 deals, GameStop confirmed that it will have “limited” stock available of the new PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

“GameStop will also have limited stock, in-store only, of the new PS5 and Xbox X|S consoles available for purchase on Black Friday, while supplies last”, the press release from GameStop reads.

As covered last month, the next-gen consoles will likely be hard to find in stores this year due to COVID-19. With the virus still spreading, we strongly advise trying your luck online once more units are being made available by Sony and Microsoft. If you do, however, plan to make your way to one of the stores, be sure to follow the safety precautions to protect yourself and others.