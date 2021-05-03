Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Have an Under-Display Camera and S-Pen Support

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 sometime in July, and the first concrete details on both phones have finally arrived. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is looking to be the star of the show as the phone is inherently different in terms of design and features compared with other Samsung phones of the past and does not even bother any design elements from the younger Galaxy S21 series. Making it an entirely different phone on its own.

The latest leak gives us some really low-res photos but does confirm several aspects about the phone, including something that the previous leaks did not cover.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Be The First Samsung Device to Have An Under-Display Camera

You are looking at a different design altogether, for starters, and I do not really mind it, to be honest. Before we start sharing the pictures with you, do note that these seem like they have been taken from Samsung's marketing material, which also confirms that the phone is nearing its official announcement. Now, let's look at the marketing material.

The first promo image reveals that Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first foldable with an under-display camera. This is definitely a revolutionary step by Samsung. Implementing such advanced technology into a foldable device is no easy feat; I am looking forward to seeing how Samsung has gone about making this possible.

The second image reveals an S-Pen, and the reports have revealed that this time around, it will be a hybrid S-Pen, and the tip is not going to be fine to prevent any scratches. In addition to that, the frame, hinge, and internal display will be more durable thanks to a new "Armor" that Samsung is using this time around, and the outside will be Gorilla Glass Victus as well.

It is the third picture that ends up being the most surprising. Here, you can see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in three colorways and sporting three cameras on the back. This is a camera design that has been unfamiliar to us in the past, and Samsung clearly had different intentions with what the design is going to be. Not sure if it is going to sit well with everyone, though.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is looking to be a promising device at this point, it could very well end up becoming the most advanced foldable device to come out, and we are all for it. We will be keeping you up to date as there is more information on its way.