Galaxy Z Fold 3 Case Render Shows Where the S-Pen is Going to Go

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be official in the 2dn week of August, on 11th August, to be precise, and so far, we have heard a good amount about the device, and there is still more coming. One of the things that were not clear to us was how Samsung planned on implementing the S-Pen housing. Of course, the device does not have a storage slot for it, so it was obvious that the S-Pen was going to rest outside the case, and well, now we have a first look at how this is going to happen.

The Official Galaxy Z Fold 3 S-Pen Case Shows Where the Stylus is Going to Go

Our source has revealed a render of the official S-Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that shows exactly how the foldable device will house the stylus. While I am not surprised, I wish there was a more intuitive way of doing so, but at the moment, this seems to be the best way out.

The render clearly shows that the S-Pen will go at the back of the case, which seems to be the ideal choice. At first, I thought it would look ideal, but when you look at the device unfolded, you realize that you are getting a few millimeters added, and yes, the case does not look as attractive then. Have a look.

Honestly, while I am not a fan of this implementation, this is the best way out. You could expect some third-party cases to have an S-Pen slot implemented differently, but if you are looking for the official Samsung case, this is it.

We are under the impression that Spigen will be one of the first companies to bring out their own rendition but let's see how far this goes. The fate of the Galaxy Note series is still not confined, and until Samsung decides what to do with it, we will only get flagships that have S-Pens outside the device; at least, that is what the probability looks to be.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are supposed to be official in less than three weeks. We will keep you posted as there is more information that uncovers.