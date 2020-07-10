Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Mystic Bronze Dances Around in Leaked Video

Galaxy Z Flip 5G is a reality. Based on a number of leaks over the past couple of days, we know that the device is going official and the focus seems to be on the new Mystic Bronze colour, which in all honestly, looks good and takes us back to the old days, as well.

So far, we have seen official renders of how the device is going to look like but nothing other than pictures. However, Evan Blass (@evleaks) has gone ahead and shared a full promotional video of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Mystic Bronze just dancing around.

OnePlus Nord Official “Creator Cases” Leak Online

Galaxy Z Flip 5G Showcased in Official Promo Video

Now, looking at the video, it is safe to say that this is not something that we should be taking with a grain of salt as it looks official from every angle. Probably the promotional trailer that Samsung will be running when the reveal happens. Here is the video for your enjoyment.

It's just a minute-long video but allows you to look at the device from every angle, more than confirming that the launch is happening soon. We do know that the device will bring 5G, but as per the recent TENNA certification, it is suggested that the device might come with the newly released Snapdragon 865+ chip instead of the older Snapdragon 865.

As far as the rest of the internals are concerned, they are more or less going to be the same. So, there is not much to write home about. The device is set to go official at the Galaxy Unpacked event that is taking place on 5th August, later this year. Samsung is likely to reveal a handful of devices and seems like Mystic Bronze seems to be the colour that will be available in almost every single release. Especially when you consider how this colour is found the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Note 20, and even Galaxy Buds Live.

As always, we will be providing full coverage of the Galaxy Unpacked event, so mark your calendars and stay tuned.