Galaxy Watch Active 4 Renders Show a Utilitarian, Round Design

Samsung is set to launch two new smartwatches this year, and they will be big in terms of the fact that Samsung is now working with Google to improve the Wear OS, and these watches will perhaps be the first examples of the new version of Wear OS. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be debuting alongside the foldable devices in August. While we already have many other details about these watches, today marks the first day we see some renders of the Galaxy Watch Active 4.

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 Might Have a Simple, Boring Design, But it WIll Get the Job Done.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be the more rugged option that will center around the users who want something that can help them remain active. The renders show the watch in four different colors with corresponding rubber bands and a major design element missing in the form of a rotating bezel that is not here. We are hoping it arrives on the Galaxy Watch 4 to give us the feel of an actual watch.

For those interested, you can check the renders below, courtesy of GizNext.







An important thing to note here is that the gold variant shown in the image is not entirely correct. Samsung will release a rose gold or pink gold variant that the company normally comes out with. The other options will be white, green, black, and these will hopefully correspond to the colors of the devices they are going to launch with.

This is the first proper launch that we have seen as far as the new line of Galaxy wearables. We are hoping that the Galaxy Watch 4 leaks as well, so we get a first good look at the one smartwatch everyone is waiting for.