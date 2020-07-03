Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Could Come in a 5G Variant as Well

We are already aware of the fact that the Galaxy Tab S7 is going to be available in a standard and a plus variant. We have looked at the renders, along with some of the other specs of the device. You also have to understand the fact that these devices are supposed to arrive in cellular variants, as well.

However, the recent report suggests that the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus could also come in a 5G variant, the traces were found on the Samsung Germany website, and it seems like Samsung is taking things to the next level.

Samsung Could be Launching the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with 5G Connectivity

You could head over to the support page of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, and you will see a lot of information available. Although Samsung has not posted any other details or pictures of the device, we already know how the Galaxy Tab S7 looks like, in the first place.

As far as the information is concerned, the Galaxy Tab S7 will come with an 11-inch Super AMOLED screen, while the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will have a 12.4-inch screen. Both tablets are tipped to have 120Hz refresh rate, and they will have a QHD+ resolution as well. Another thing that you should know that the tip we reported recently also talks about a Snapdragon 865+ under the hood.

Additionally, you will be getting Android 10 as well as One UI 2.5. There is a dual-camera setup on the back and there is support for S-Pen as well. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S7 is going to come with a 7.760 mAh battery whereas the elder sibling will have a 10,090 mAh battery. We also know that the Galaxy Tab S7 devices could also come with a 5G variant based on the information we have gathered today.