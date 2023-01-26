Galaxy S23 U.S. Pricing Leak Reveals That Samsung’s New Flagship Lineup Will Cost The Same As The Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung was earlier rumored to have pushed the Galaxy S23 launch date as the company has undecided on the pricing of its flagship series. Fortunately, the Korean giant prevailed in its thinking and announced its Galaxy Unpacked event for February 1. There is more good news for consumers living in the U.S.; Samsung will not charge you a higher price for any Galaxy S23 models, as these are said to launch at the same sum as last year’s Galaxy S22 family.

Galaxy S23 starts from $799, just like the Galaxy S22, more expensive models to feature more storage

An official-looking specifications sheet from Verizon was apparently spotted by 9to5Google, showing the alleged pricing of the Galaxy S23 models. The report states that the base model will start from $799.99, followed by the Galaxy S23 Plus, priced at $999.99. Lastly, we have the premier member of the flagship range, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, said to be priced at $1,199.99.

More specifications details mentioned that the Galaxy S23’s base storage would be 128GB, but consumers can bump it up to 256GB. Both the non-Ultra versions will arrive with 8GB of RAM, with the Galaxy S23 Plus shipping with 256GB of internal memory and being able to get configured up to 512GB. However, we are disappointed to find out that the base model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra will ship with less RAM than before, 8GB of memory for the 256GB storage variant, as opposed to last year’s 12GB RAM version paired with the same storage.

Official leaked press image of the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Whatever costs Samsung appears to have cut might have been invested in the camera, with the company’s previously leaked teasers marketing the high megapixel count and low-light capturing capabilities of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This flagship can also take some impressive images with its Night Shot mode enabled, according to a few samples taken. While the storage and RAM aspects might be a bit underwhelming, we do look forward to the improvements that Samsung has made.

If you are happy with these prices and are mulling an upgrade, Samsung has an offer that you might not be able to refuse. Simply reserve the latest Galaxy smartphone or Galaxy Book from Samsung’s website and get up to $100 in free credit, with no strings attached. You can use that free credit to help you with more purchases on Samsung’s website down the road.