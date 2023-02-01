First Galaxy S23 Ultra GPU Benchmark Shows Samsung’s Latest Flagship Is Twice As The Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 Ultra features a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. At first glance, that might not appear like much until you see the kind of performance difference the latest flagship can obtain, particularly against the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year.

Galaxy S23 Ultra shines in the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme test against the Galaxy S22 Ultra

The YouTube channel Coisa de Nerd showcased all the Galaxy S23 models, including the top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra. As it is when doing performance runs, Samsung’s latest and greatest was paired up against last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra featuring the Exynos 2200, which received a ton of flak for its performance and thermal throttling issues. It is impressive how the difference in switching foundries can improve performance, as shown in the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme test.

This particular test stresses the graphics processor, and with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 earlier shown to be 45 percent faster than the Exynos 2200 in Geekbench 5, everyone would have thought that they would see similar results in the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme test. They thought wrong because the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a score of 3,873, which is more than twice the score obtained by the Galaxy S22 Ultra at 1,912 points.

See how incredibly fast the Galaxy S23 Ultra is when paired against last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra

The efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, coupled with the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s vapor chamber cooler, likely contributed to a better score, meaning better performance reliability from Samsung’s latest flagship too. Looking at these scores, it would be safe to assume that customers who own the Galaxy S22 Ultra would have no issues picking up the Galaxy S23 Ultra just to get this kind of performance because it is remarkable what this generation has been able to achieve.

Despite this massive performance difference, there is one area where the Exynos 2200 actually beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and that is in ray tracing, which we know is extremely surprising to read. Regardless, you can check out the entire video above and let us know what you think about these improvements.

News Source: Coisa de Nerd